Sealink Travel Group (ASX:SLK) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.31

Sealink Travel Group Ltd (ASX:SLK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$5.31 ($3.77) and last traded at A$5.03 ($3.57), with a volume of 496193 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$5.19 ($3.68).

The company has a market cap of $534.59 million and a PE ratio of 24.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$4.07 and its 200 day moving average is A$3.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.04.

About Sealink Travel Group (ASX:SLK)

SeaLink Travel Group Limited operates as a tourism and transport company in Australia. The company operates through Kangaroo Island SeaLink, Captain Cook Cruises, and SeaLink Queensland segments. It provides cruises, ferry, and charter services on Sydney Harbour, Swan River and on the Murray River; passenger, vehicle, and freight ferry services between Kangaroo Island and the South Australian mainland; and resort accommodation, restaurants, touring, and ferry services on Fraser Island, Queensland.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealink Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealink Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.