Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard Sells 2,969 Shares

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 2,969 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $165,967.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,728.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.48. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.64. Seagate Technology PLC has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $57.20.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The data storage provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 72.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 52.28%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 26.3% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 53,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 210.6% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 24,085 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.1% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 56,659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 50,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on STX. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.10.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

