Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard Sells 2,969 Shares

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 2,969 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $165,967.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,728.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:STX opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.48. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.64. Seagate Technology PLC has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $57.20.
Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The data storage provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 72.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 26.3% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 53,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 210.6% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 24,085 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.1% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 56,659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 50,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have weighed in on STX. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.10.
About Seagate Technology
Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.
