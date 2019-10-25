Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,927,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524,757 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Seadrill were worth $8,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Seadrill by 57.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 24,444 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Seadrill by 696.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 70,251 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Seadrill during the second quarter worth approximately $494,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seadrill during the second quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Seadrill during the second quarter worth approximately $712,000. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Seadrill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research lowered Seadrill from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE:SDRL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,894. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37. Seadrill Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.87. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

