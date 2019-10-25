SEA (NYSE:SE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SEA (NYSE:SE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 price target on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.52% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SE. ValuEngine lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of SEA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup set a $38.00 target price on shares of SEA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

SE stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. SEA has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.16. SEA had a negative net margin of 114.88% and a negative return on equity of 158.33%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 132.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SEA will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

