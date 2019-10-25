Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) Receives $9.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SALT. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on Scorpio Bulkers from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Scorpio Bulkers to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Noble Financial set a $8.50 target price on Scorpio Bulkers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Scorpio Bulkers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of SALT stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $6.94. The company had a trading volume of 632,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,744. The firm has a market cap of $546.56 million, a P/E ratio of -231.33 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Scorpio Bulkers has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $7.78.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.63 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Bulkers will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -266.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Bulkers in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 96.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Scorpio Bulkers in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 1,402.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 15,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Bulkers in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

