Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $71.85 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $56.12 and a one year high of $72.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.19.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.3405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

