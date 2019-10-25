Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Position Boosted by Wall Capital Group Inc.

Wall Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,575 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,150,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,967,000 after buying an additional 552,756 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,439,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,298,000 after purchasing an additional 26,444 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,951,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,969,000 after purchasing an additional 153,831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 604.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,737,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,895 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $255,505,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.53. 1,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,346. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $54.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.91.

