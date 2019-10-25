Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index during the second quarter worth $44,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index during the second quarter worth $45,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 174.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 28.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index during the second quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index has a 52 week low of $31.85 and a 52 week high of $40.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.84.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.2186 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

