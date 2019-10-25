Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund (LON:SCP) Shares Down 2%

Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP)’s stock price was down 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 544 ($7.11) and last traded at GBX 544.61 ($7.12), approximately 19,290 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 31,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 556 ($7.27).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 534.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 478.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.57.

About Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund (LON:SCP)

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

