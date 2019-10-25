Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given a €86.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SU. Royal Bank of Canada set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a price target on shares of Schneider Electric in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schneider Electric currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €79.13 ($92.01).

EPA SU traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, reaching €83.86 ($97.51). 1,311,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €79.42. Schneider Electric has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

