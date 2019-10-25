Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) PT Set at €170.00 by Deutsche Bank

Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) has been assigned a €170.00 ($197.67) price target by Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Warburg Research set a €184.00 ($213.95) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €147.61 ($171.64).

Sartorius stock opened at €176.10 ($204.77) on Wednesday. Sartorius has a 1 year low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a 1 year high of €124.70 ($145.00). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €170.15 and a 200 day moving average price of €172.97.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

