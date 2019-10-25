SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €140.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €132.00 ($153.49) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. HSBC set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €124.64 ($144.93).

Shares of SAP opened at €118.88 ($138.23) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01. SAP has a 1 year low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a 1 year high of €125.00 ($145.35). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €109.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is €111.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

