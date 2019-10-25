Sangoma Technologies Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (CVE:STC)

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Sangoma Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, October 21st. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Cormark also issued estimates for Sangoma Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

CVE STC opened at C$1.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.21. Sangoma Technologies has a twelve month low of C$1.06 and a twelve month high of C$1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.99 million and a PE ratio of 157.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.57.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. It offers private branch exchange (PBX) platforms, including PBXact Cloud, a cloud based business communication platform; PBXact, an on-premise PBX phone systems; PBXact SaaS, software as a service; and FreePBX.

