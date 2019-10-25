salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 43,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 63,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,081 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. FBN Securities set a $200.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $182.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.31.

CRM stock opened at $148.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.28 billion, a PE ratio of 102.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.23. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $113.60 and a 12-month high of $167.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.32.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total transaction of $870,665.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $1,585,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,879 shares of company stock valued at $41,528,353. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

