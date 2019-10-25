Safehold’s (SAFE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Safehold from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Safehold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Safehold presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $26.83.

Get Safehold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAFE traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.31. 133,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,829. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.05 and a beta of 0.35. Safehold has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $35.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.39.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

In related news, insider Marcos Alvarado acquired 4,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $125,860.00. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 9,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $324,398.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 519,198 shares of company stock valued at $15,187,731. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. 18.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.