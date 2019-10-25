Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Given “Equal weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SBRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt cut Sabre Insurance Group to an add rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 294.60 ($3.85).

LON SBRE traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 293 ($3.83). 104,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,083. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 287.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 275.05. Sabre Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a one year high of GBX 312 ($4.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $732.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

