Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rush Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

RUSHA opened at $43.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Rush Enterprises has a 52 week low of $31.53 and a 52 week high of $45.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.20.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 201.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 13.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 12.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,968 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $9,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

