Rubies Price Tops $0.0043 (RBIES)

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Rubies coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX. Rubies has a market cap of $44,428.00 and approximately $209.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rubies has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007032 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00009844 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001736 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Rubies Profile

RBIES uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official website is rbies.org . Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io

Buying and Selling Rubies

Rubies can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rubies using one of the exchanges listed above.

