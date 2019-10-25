RPC (NYSE:RES) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

RPC (NYSE:RES) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RES has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised RPC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on RPC from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on RPC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Gabelli lowered RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.99.

NYSE:RES traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,164,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,164. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.45. RPC has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $15.26. The stock has a market cap of $993.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.09.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.48 million. RPC had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RPC will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in RPC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in RPC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in RPC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in RPC by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in RPC by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

