Royalty North Partners (CVE:RNP) Shares Down 3.8%

Royalty North Partners Ltd (CVE:RNP) dropped 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 26,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and a PE ratio of -14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.84, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About Royalty North Partners (CVE:RNP)

Royalty North Partners Ltd. provides loan and royalty financing to companies in non-resource-based sectors looking for growth/acquisition capital, recapitalization, or succession liquidity. The company was formerly known as Bluefire Mining Corp. and changed its name to Royalty North Partners Ltd. in February 2016.

