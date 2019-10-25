Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Sells 5,058 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC trimmed its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 30.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 1.1% of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 554.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Boeing by 128.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth $28,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.01.

NYSE BA traded down $5.08 on Friday, reaching $339.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,774,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729,587. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $370.50 and its 200-day moving average is $360.95. The stock has a market cap of $191.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $292.47 and a 52 week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

