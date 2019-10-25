Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Sells 245 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 152.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of VNQI stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,864. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average of $58.60. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $51.16 and a 52 week high of $61.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

