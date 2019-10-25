Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Has $16.58 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,161 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 4.0% of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC owned approximately 0.05% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $16,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,016,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $744,582,000 after acquiring an additional 862,531 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,013,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,475,299,000 after buying an additional 509,286 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 958.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 452,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,274,000 after buying an additional 410,139 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,345,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,182,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $436,720,000 after buying an additional 186,308 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $438.04. 58,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $397.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.48. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $314.14 and a one year high of $442.15.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 470.82% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Northcoast Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $414.07.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total transaction of $47,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.08, for a total value of $381,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,773 shares of company stock valued at $669,481 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

