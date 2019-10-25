Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Getting Very Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) has trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Bank of Scotland Group earned a daily sentiment score of -3.26 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s analysis:

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBSPF opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $3.59.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 17.89%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.