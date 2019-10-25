Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 473.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Glaukos by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Glaukos by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Glaukos by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,042. Glaukos Corp has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $84.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.03 and a beta of 1.69.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $58.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Glaukos Corp will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 4,631 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $276,702.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,512 shares of company stock valued at $990,672 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GKOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price target on shares of Glaukos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.