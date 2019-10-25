Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Just Eat (LON:JE) Price Target to GBX 810

Just Eat (LON:JE) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 810 ($10.58) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a top pick rating on the stock.

JE has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC set a GBX 830 ($10.85) price objective on shares of Just Eat and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Just Eat from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 798 ($10.43) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Just Eat from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price objective on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Eat presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 796.28 ($10.40).

Just Eat stock traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 757.80 ($9.90). 2,342,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,730,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 130.66. Just Eat has a 12 month low of GBX 519.20 ($6.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 833.14 ($10.89). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 670.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 679.56.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

