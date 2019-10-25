Royal Bank of Canada Has $764,000 Stock Holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.13% of America’s Car-Mart worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 64,166 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 141,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 47,782 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,695,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 39,231 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 34,364 shares during the period. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

Shares of CRMT traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.79. The stock had a trading volume of 491 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,681. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.62 and its 200 day moving average is $89.95. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $104.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $600.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $171.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.34 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 7.72%. America’s Car-Mart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $134,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,533,887.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $351,990 over the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

