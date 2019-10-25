Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.15% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 85.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $70,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:LIT traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $24.58. 1,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,821. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.57. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $32.49.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.