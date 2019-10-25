Roth Capital Analysts Give Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) a $76.00 Price Target

Roth Capital set a $76.00 price objective on Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) in a research note released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Etsy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Etsy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Etsy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY stock opened at $57.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 94.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.01. Etsy has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.28 million. Etsy had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $259,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $200,013.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,711.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,668 shares of company stock worth $1,216,792 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,514,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,639,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,096,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 322,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after acquiring an additional 204,424 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.