Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Position Trimmed by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,522,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,232,384,000 after buying an additional 3,204,917 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 516.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,449,268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $242,772,000 after buying an additional 2,051,862 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 524.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,272,506 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $126,132,000 after buying an additional 1,068,815 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $167,468,000 after buying an additional 573,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,308,687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $129,717,000 after buying an additional 559,338 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James S. Fassio sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total transaction of $1,629,900.00. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $2,676,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,056,650 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Ross Stores to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.78.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $110.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.85. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.91 and a 12-month high of $114.82.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

