Rosenblatt Group (LON:RBGP) Stock Price Down 1%

Rosenblatt Group PLC (LON:RBGP) fell 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 98 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 98 ($1.28), 1,822 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99 ($1.29).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 95.79. The company has a market cap of $83.88 million and a PE ratio of 17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. Rosenblatt Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

Rosenblatt Group Plc provides various legal services. The company offers litigation, arbitration, and other dispute resolution services, such as fraud, professional negligence, defamation, and other corporate disputes. It provides banking and finance, construction and project, corporate, employment, IP/technology/media, real estate, regulatory and fund, and tax related litigation, arbitration, and alternative dispute resolution services.

