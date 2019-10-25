Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Holdings Lessened by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 42.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Roku were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Roku by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,582,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,202,000 after acquiring an additional 975,714 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Roku by 517.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,966,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Roku by 17.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,962,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,918,000 after acquiring an additional 588,499 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Roku by 24.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,276,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,248,000 after acquiring an additional 448,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Roku by 89.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,884,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,672,000 after acquiring an additional 889,773 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on ROKU shares. BidaskClub upgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Roku from $63.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities set a $134.00 price target on Roku and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Roku from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Roku from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.19.

ROKU stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.36. 287,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,792,228. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,646.75 and a beta of 1.68. Roku Inc has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.36 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $42,864.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,419 shares of company stock worth $24,780,726. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

