Rogers Communications to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Stock analysts at Desjardins cut their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.38. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2019 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.88 billion.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

