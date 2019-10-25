Robert W. Baird Lowers Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $225.00

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MCD. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $230.00 target price on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.56.

MCD traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $194.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,818,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,965. The firm has a market cap of $151.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s has a 1 year low of $169.04 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.15.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 92.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In other news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 330.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

