Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its price objective boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 1.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RHI. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $58.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $69.08.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 0.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 3.6% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Robert Half International by 19.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Robert Half International by 2.6% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 11,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Robert Half International by 3.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

