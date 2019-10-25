Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 25,234 Shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,234 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.46% of Xperi worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the third quarter worth $1,542,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 13.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 8.0% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 21,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 125.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 21,127 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 8.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 114,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XPER traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $20.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,985. Xperi Corp has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.26.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Xperi had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $92.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xperi Corp will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

XPER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on Xperi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

