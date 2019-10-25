Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $6.15 Million in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 389,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,173,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 34.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,849,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561,652 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter worth about $63,862,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 837.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,384,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter worth about $36,518,000. 26.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 34,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $553,811.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,485,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,794,057.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,470,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $23,336,755.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,859,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,932,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,135,820 shares of company stock worth $33,896,489 over the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on SNAP. Bank of America upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Snap from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Aegis boosted their price target on Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.84.

Shares of Snap stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $13.83. 10,178,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,203,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 7.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.11. Snap Inc has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $18.36.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $446.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.00 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 63.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

