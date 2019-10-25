Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $6.75 Million Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,420 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of Santander Consumer USA worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth $53,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth $755,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 16.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth $1,306,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research set a $25.00 price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Santander cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.13.

SC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.32. The company had a trading volume of 13,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,571. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $27.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.38.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

