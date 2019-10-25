Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Position in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.18% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 7.0% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 22,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 70.3% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 27.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Prudence E. Carlson sold 3,510 shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $87,609.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,861.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wade Oosterman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $124,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Telephone & Data Systems stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.01. 5,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,942. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $37.29.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Telephone & Data Systems’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDS. TheStreet cut Telephone & Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telephone & Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Telephone & Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

