Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ REGN traded down $2.09 on Friday, hitting $303.68. 6,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,032. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $442.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $289.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total transaction of $48,611,959.60. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $353.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $344.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $435.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.47.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

