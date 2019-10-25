Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 26,816 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,816 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADS. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 200,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,136,000 after buying an additional 38,082 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 33,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 13,510 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADS traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $106.55. 399,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,900. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $214.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.52.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 46.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.69%.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on ADS shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Alliance Data Systems to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.

In other news, CFO Timothy P. King sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $406,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

