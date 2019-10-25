RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RLJ. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 target price on RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $20.00 target price on RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.63.

RLJ traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.60. The stock had a trading volume of 783,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,968. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $20.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $448.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.70 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.41%.

In related news, Director Forgia Robert M. La acquired 5,000 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $78,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia L. Gibson acquired 10,000 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.37 per share, for a total transaction of $163,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,375.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 342,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 64,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

