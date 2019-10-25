Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) vs. Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) Head to Head Analysis

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) and Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.1% of Riverview Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Bat Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Riverview Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Bat Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Riverview Financial has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bat Group has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Riverview Financial and Bat Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Financial $60.73 million 1.74 $10.86 million N/A N/A Bat Group $490,000.00 10.59 $7.65 million N/A N/A

Riverview Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bat Group.

Dividends

Riverview Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Bat Group does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Riverview Financial and Bat Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Bat Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Riverview Financial and Bat Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Financial 6.50% 5.79% 0.58% Bat Group -331.46% -122.06% -86.73%

Summary

Riverview Financial beats Bat Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Riverview Financial Company Profile

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and noninterest bearing deposits; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes. It offers one-to-four family residential mortgages, consumer, automobile, home equity, educational, lines of credit, residential and commercial real estate, manufactured housing, personal, student, home equity, working capital, construction, and agricultural loans; and loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights. In addition, it provides mortgage banking and financial advisory services; and trust and investment services comprising investment management, IRA trustee, estate administration, living trust, trustee under will, guardianship, life insurance trust, custodial/IRA custodial, and corporate trust services, as well as pension and profit sharing plans. Further, it offers wealth management products and services, such as investment portfolio management, brokerage, annuities, business succession planning, insurance, education funding strategies, and estate and tax planning assistance; and securities, stocks, bonds, and mutual funds. As of March 18, 2019, it operated through 28 community banking offices and 4 limited purpose offices in the Berks, Blair, Centre, Clearfield, Dauphin, Huntingdon, Lebanon, Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, and Somerset counties of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Bat Group Company Profile

Bat Group, Inc. engages in leasing used cars to individual and corporate customers under the Batcar brand name in Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei. It also rents cars to other auto rental companies at a discounted rate, as well as provides car pooling services. The company was formerly known as China Bat Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bat Group, Inc. in June 2019. Bat Group, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

