Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Shares Sold by PARK CIRCLE Co

PARK CIRCLE Co lowered its holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 81.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,978,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,847,000 after acquiring an additional 889,900 shares in the last quarter. KLS Diversified Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the second quarter valued at $4,114,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the second quarter valued at $1,817,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the second quarter valued at $1,295,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the second quarter valued at $986,000. 54.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RAD stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 943,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,519. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Rite Aid Co. has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $27.20.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. Rite Aid’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

