Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Receives $12.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RAD. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 77.5% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAD traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,519. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.07.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rite Aid will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

