Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RIGL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.10. 1,513,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $3.29.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIGL. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,177,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,733,000 after buying an additional 947,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,343.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 550,403 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $913,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 548.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 254,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 215,058 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.