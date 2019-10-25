Ridgewood Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 114.7% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $2.16 on Friday, reaching $178.32. The company had a trading volume of 612,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,571,401. The firm has a market cap of $339.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.09.

In other Visa news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,271,074.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

