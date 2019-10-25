Ridgewood Investments LLC Cuts Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 290.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UBSI shares. ValuEngine downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

UBSI stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.94. 13,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,087. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.13 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.23.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $185.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. United Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.51%.

In other United Bankshares news, Director Mary K. Weddle acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $80,937.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,397.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

