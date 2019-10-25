Richard Harpin Acquires 13 Shares of Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) Stock

Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) insider Richard Harpin bought 13 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,146 ($14.97) per share, with a total value of £148.98 ($194.67).

Richard Harpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Richard Harpin bought 13 shares of Homeserve stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,180 ($15.42) per share, with a total value of £153.40 ($200.44).

Shares of LON HSV opened at GBX 1,148 ($15.00) on Friday. Homeserve plc has a twelve month low of GBX 847.50 ($11.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,275 ($16.66). The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,153.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,147.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49.

HSV has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Homeserve to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Homeserve from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,157 ($15.12).

About Homeserve

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

