Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of Roper Technologies worth $77,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 7,677.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,547 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,034,000 after acquiring an additional 39,516 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 29.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,276,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,709,000 after acquiring an additional 287,128 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,198,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,803,000 after acquiring an additional 14,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 456,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,656,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

NYSE ROP traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $333.54. 13,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,363. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $245.59 and a 12-month high of $385.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $350.52 and a 200 day moving average of $357.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.04, for a total transaction of $181,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,296,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.54, for a total transaction of $540,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,545,105.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.80.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.